Armed robbery suspect faces additional charges

An armed robbery fugitive who eluded capture by boat, bicycle, kayak, car and tractor faces new charges in Vermont.

Vermont State Police say surveillance video shows a stolen Town of Wolcott truck towing away a utility trailer from a jobsite on September 6th. Later that day a trooper located 52-year-old Eric Edson driving the stolen town truck. He fled at a high rate of speed but due to what police say was a “gross disregard for the safety of civilians and motorists” the chase was stopped.

The trailer was located and an investigation determined that Edson had stolen it. He was charged with Grand Larceny and Grossly Negligent Operation and is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.