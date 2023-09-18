© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Annual report says Burlington taxpayers have saved millions

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
Burlington City Hall
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Burlington City Hall

An annual report to the Burlington City Council indicates the city has saved taxpayers $44 million.

Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released the annual Fiscal Health Report in advance of its presentation to the city council.

An improved Moody’s credit rating has made it much cheaper for the city to borrow money substantially reducing bond costs. The credit rating also improved due to an increase and stabilization of the city’s Unassigned Fund Balance or Rainy-Day Fund.

Chief Administrative Officer Katherine Schad says due to strict financial management the city is in “a strong position to continue high levels of capital investment.”

Tags
News burlingtonBurlington VTBurlington Fiscal Health Report
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley