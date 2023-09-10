Two pedestrians killed near Lebanon Valley Speedway
Two pedestrians were killed while crossing the road near the Lebanon Valley Speedway in northern Columbia County Saturday evening.
According to New York State Police, 74-year-old Gary Sheldon and 77-year-old Patricia Platt, both residents of Clarksburg, Massachusetts, were struck by an eastbound vehicle in a crosswalk on Route 20. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrians was driven by Erica Florin, a 36-year-old resident of Lee, Massachusetts.
The incident remains under investigation.