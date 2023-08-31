Federal government to step up work authorization efforts for NY migrants

After meeting with senior members of the Biden administration Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the federal government will assist migrants in applying for work authorization.

It’s a request Hochul reinforced in a speech and a letter last week. The Democrat says the federal government will provide personnel, data and resources to identify the thousands of people who are already eligible in New York, but have not applied for work authorization.

“As New Yorkers know, securing expedited work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants has been and remains my top priority," Hochul said in a statement. "It is the only way to help asylum seekers become self-sustaining, so they can move into permanent housing."

The White House says it also discussed how numerous federal departments and agencies can support New York as it struggles to deal with an influx of 100,000 migrants to New York City in the areas of health, education and housing for the arrivals.

Hochul says she will continue to press for expedited work authorization for more people, additional financial support for the state and immigration reform.