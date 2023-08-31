Burlington Police ask for public's help in search of suspect

Authorities in Burlington, Vermont are asking for the public’s help in finding a city man who is believed to have robbed a store last week and assaulted two police officers while fleeing from them Wednesday.

52-year-old Eric Edson has since evaded authorities via car, bicycle and sailboat. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says on Wednesday morning officers conducted a welfare check on a man apparently passed out in a vehicle. The vehicle matched the description of one used in a recent robbery. When officers approached, Edson woke up and fled in the vehicle, hitting both officers. When police found the vehicle Wednesday night, he fled on foot and stole a bicycle and then a sailboat at Appletree Bay. Edson was intercepted by the Coast Guard and the sailboat ran aground at the base of cliffs along Rock Point, where authorities believed Edson was hiding among trees.

Authorities suspended operations at Rock Point Thursday morning. Burlington Police are asking anyone with information to call 802-658-2704.