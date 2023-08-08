Former Vermont police officer pleads guilty to simple assault

A former St. Albans, Vermont police officer has pleaded guilty to simple assault.

The charges against 37-year-old Joel Daugreilh stem from an incident in November 2017 when he was an officer at the St. Albans Police Department.

He was charged with simple assault after pushing a handcuffed and shackled suspect’s head against a holding cell wall and spraying pepper spray into the suspect’s eyes at close range. Daugreilh resigned after the incident.

During Monday’s court appearance the judge accepted his change of plea, deferred the sentence and imposed probation for six months with conditions.