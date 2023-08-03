Union College trading Dutchmen for Garnet Chargers

Union College has settled on its new nickname and mascot, trading the Dutchmen for the Garnet Chargers. The change announced Thursday follows months of development. The private college in Schenectady says the name was chosen from a list of more than 400. Garnet has been Union’s official color for more than 150 years, while “Chargers” refers to Schenectady’s history in the development of electric power.

Mark Land, Union’s Vice President for Communications and Marketing, spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.

