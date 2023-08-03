© 2023
Union College trading Dutchmen for Garnet Chargers

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published August 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Union College's updated logo was unveiled Thursday.
Union College's updated logo was unveiled Thursday.

Union College has settled on its new nickname and mascot, trading the Dutchmen for the Garnet Chargers. The change announced Thursday follows months of development. The private college in Schenectady says the name was chosen from a list of more than 400. Garnet has been Union’s official color for more than 150 years, while “Chargers” refers to Schenectady’s history in the development of electric power.

Mark Land, Union’s Vice President for Communications and Marketing, spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
