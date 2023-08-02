Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says Hochul's housing plan needs refocusing

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was in Columbia County Tuesday as a part of his annual statewide tour.

Before heading to Hudson, the Bronx Democrat visited a Habitat for Humanity project in Philmont to discuss affordable housing in rural parts of the state. Heastie says Governor Kathy Hochul’s ambitious housing plan, which was rejected by the legislature this year, needs to be more inclusive to make it through the 2024 session.

“We feel there’s a need to address it and we still think that a larger, more inclusive plan has to happen, including discussion of union wages, and PLA,” Heastie said. “So, we’re not going to be able to do a statewide plan in that way. You have to come up with a statewide plan. But I also think we have to come up with a plan that works for everybody.”

“PLA” MEANS Project Labor Agreement.

Hochul turned to executive actions this summer to advance her plan. Heastie says the $100 million First Time Homeowner Assistance program included in this year’s budget is a step toward inclusivity.

Heastie says after Hochul’s plan to add 800,000 new housing units fell flat, there needs to be community buy-in for such a proposal to work statewide.

“I just think, you know, a lot of the conversations over the last few years has only been about affordable, affordable rentals and we want to encourage more affordable home ownership,” he said.

In a joint statement with fellow Democrat Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Senate Majority Leader, Heastie said a state housing plan must include protections for tenants, not just new construction.

Speaking with reporters, he also rejected a published report that said lawmakers were preparing for a special session this fall to take up the Seneca gaming compact.

“We haven’t had any discussions about coming back. What I also think is we can’t rush into something.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Didi Barrett of the 106th District joined Heastie for the visit.

“There’s nothing like seeing firsthand to really understand the challenges and you know, why we can’t do a one size fits all across the state.”

Al Bellenchia is CEO of Columbia County Habitat for Humanity.

He says the non-profit receives grants contingent on the cost of the build and the homebuyer’s income through the state’s Homes and Community Renewal program.

“There’s never enough. There’s never enough,” Bellenchia said.

For her part, Hochul has said conversations about the state’s housing crunch with the legislature will continue.