WAMC Sports Report 8/1/23: U.S. makes Women's World Cup round of 16 after 0-0 draw with Portugal

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Megan Rapinoe’s energy as a second-half substitute could not spark the United States, which slipped through to the round of 16 in the Women's World Cup with an uninspiring 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday. The tie helped the United States avoid the biggest upset in tournament history and was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round. The U.S. looked shaky at best in a game the Americans were expected to win. The United States is the most successful team ever at the World Cup with four titles and has never been eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup. Elsewhere, the Netherlands crushed Vietnam 7-nil.

In yesterday’s World Cup action, Japan beat Spain 4-nil, Zambia topped Costa Rica 3-1, Ireland and Nigeria’s match ended in a scoreless tie, and Australia topped Canada 4-nil.

MLB

Tyler Glasnow pitched seven splendid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays hit four early homers off spot starter Jhony Brito to beat the New York Yankees 5-1. Brandon Lowe launched a two-run drive in the first and Wander Franco added a solo shot in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth. Before the game, the Rays gave their rotation a significant boost by acquiring right-hander Aaron Civale from Cleveland in a trade for highly regarded minor league prospect Kyle Manzardo. Tampa Bay then went out and took the opener of a three-game series between division rivals behind Glasnow. The Rays lead the American League wild-card standings and are 1 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East.

Cal Raleigh hit a pair of solo home runs off Nick Pivetta, Julio Rodríguez added a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth inning, and the Seattle Mariners moved a season-best four games over .500 with a 6-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Seattle concluded its most successful month of the season, going 17-9 in July and inched closer in the AL West and wild card races. But the successful month wasn’t enough for the Mariners front office to keep from selling off a few pieces. Seattle’s day started with closer Paul Sewald being traded to Arizona and outfielder AJ Pollock getting dealt to San Francisco. The day ended with the Mariners reaching their highwater mark for the season.

Taijuan Walker threw 6 2/3 solid innings and became the first pitcher in the major leagues with 12 wins as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 in the opener of their four-game series. Walker (12-4) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision. Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49), who moved a half game ahead of the Marlins for the third NL wild-card spot. Miami’s Luis Arraez had three singles and increased his major league-leading batting average to .381.

Meanwhile, the Mets didn’t play last night. They’ll start a three-game set against Kansas City on the road at 8:10 tonight.

The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets for minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis. This move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana. The Mets have been one of the most active sellers in the days leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline. They already had dealt three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers and reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

The Chicago Cubs have reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Candelario was one of the top bats on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. He's batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games this season. The Cubs also acquired right-hander José Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez. Candelario made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016. The Cubs got Candelario and cash from Washington for minor leaguers DJ Herz and Kevin Made. Herz was an eighth-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

The Cleveland Guardians have traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. The Guardians announced the deal Monday, one day before the trade deadline. Civale’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. He posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts. On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the White Sox. The move creates a bigger void in Cleveland's starting rotation, but the Guardians felt it was worth it to get a player with Manzardo's potential.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss. The teams announced the deal on Monday. The D-backs opted to be buyers at the deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that’s caused their overall record to slide to 56-50. Sewald has been a mainstay at the back of Seattle’s bullpen for the past three seasons.

NFL

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin says he's put aside his fear to find joy after practicing in pads for the first time since going into cardiac arrest during a game last season. Hamlin said he leaned on his faith in God and himself and the support of family and teammates to overcome any feelings of trepidation he had. The padded practice at training camp marked the next step in the 25-year-old Hamlin's pursuit to resume playing football. Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field in January. He was cleared to play in April.

The Kansas City Chiefs will rely on a pair of new offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes this season. They signed ex-Tampa Bay tackle Donovan Smith to handle the left side and former Jacksonville tackle Jawaan Taylor to handle the right during free agency. They replace Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie, who signed elsewhere. The Chiefs also used a third-round pick for Oklahoma's Wanya Morris, who will compete at both positions and potentially provide depth this season. The hope is that Smith and Taylor can help Mahomes avoid the type of injury that nearly derailed their Super Bowl run last season.

Nearly two weeks after Don Coryell died in 2010 at age 85, an impressive lineup of Hall of Famers gathered to remember the innovative coach whose “Air Coryell” offense produced some of the most dynamic passing attacks in NFL history. John Madden and Dan Fouts were there, along with Joe Gibbs, Kellen Winslow and Charlie Joiner. They had either played for or coached under Coryell, and while remembering the coach’s genius and genuineness, the overwhelming sentiments were sadness and bewilderment that Coryell had yet to join them in Canton. Coryell will finally be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Two-time Super Bowl champion running back Sony Michel has decided to retire on the opening weekend of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Sean McVay announced Michel’s decision Saturday after the third practice of camp for the Rams, who re-signed Michel last month. McVay said they had a conversation on Saturday morning in which Michel reached his decision. The 28-year-old Michel was entering his sixth NFL season. He won a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, and he earned a second championship with the Rams three years later.

CYCLING

Chloe Dygert’s cycling career could have ended with a terrible crash at the 2020 world championships. The comeback of the two-time Olympian to the top of the sport has been daunting, waylaid by the Epstein-Barr virus, more surgeries to repair the injuries to her leg and another crash this past January. So, it’s not surprising there were moments when perhaps the most talented American cyclist of her generation thought about giving up, on the bike and in life. She told The Associated Press that “at times my life did not matter to me." But the 2019 world champion also thinks those dark days have made her stronger. Now, she is back among the favorites to win gold at worlds, which begin Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland.

TENNIS

Spectators at a tennis tournament in Washington have been told that there would not be a handshake at the conclusion of the match between players from Ukraine and Belarus. During the war in Ukraine, Elina Svitolina — like several other players from her country — has declined to participate in the usual meeting at the net with opponents from Russia or Belarus. Russia invaded Ukraine with the help of Belarus in February 2022 and fighting continues. Svitolina defeated Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Monday night. When they met at Wimbledon recently, Azarenka was booed by the crowd for not going to the net to shake hands — even though she did that because she knew Svitolina would not want to shake hands.

