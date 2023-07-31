WAMC Sports Report 7/31/23: US needs win to avoid first group play elimination in Women's World Cup

WORLD CUP

The United States has arrived at the Women’s World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there’s a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history. The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble. The United States needs to either win or draw against Portugal, one of eight teams playing in its first World Cup, to ensure the Americans continue to play in this tournament.

Megan Rapinoe is adjusting to her new role at the Women’s World Cup, even if it means she’s not on the field as much as she’d like to be. The outspoken 38-year-old is the oldest player on the team. She already announced that her fourth World Cup would be her last. Rapinoe has played limited minutes so far, coming in as a substitute in the 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the tournament opener. She was available but didn’t play in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s World Cup action, Morocco beat South Korea 1-nil, Norway crushed the Philippines 6-nil, Switzerland and New Zealand had a scoreless draw, and Columbia topped Germany 2-1. Today, Japan beat Spain 4-nil, and Zambia leads Costa Rica 3-1. In today’s other action, Ireland’s match with Nigeria is underway, as well as Canada’s game against Australia.

MLB

Ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, the Texas Rangers acquired three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer in a blockbuster trade with the New York Mets, an all-in move for the surprise AL West leaders. Both teams announced the deal Sunday after news of the agreement broke Saturday evening. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday against the White Sox. The trade netted the Mets one of Texas’ top prospects in infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. New York said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander earned his 250th career victory in what could be his final start for the New York Mets, who beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 after trading Max Scherzer to Texas. Francisco Lindor homered and had three hits for the fourth-place Mets, who took three of four from last-place Washington. Pete Alonso drove in two runs. After news of the agreement broke Saturday evening, the Mets and Rangers announced their deal involving Scherzer on Sunday afternoon. New York also sent cash to Texas and received infield prospect Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. The Mets said he will be optioned to Double-A Binghamton. With Scherzer and closer David Robertson traded away in recent days, it’s possible Verlander could be next.

Adam Frazier hit a three-run homer as part of a seven-run first inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles went on to a 9-3 victory over the New York Yankees. The Orioles led 6-0 before they even made an out against Luis Severino, and they took two of three in the weekend series. The win kept Baltimore 1 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay atop the AL East. The Yankees are 3 1/2 behind the last playoff spots in the American League after missing a chance to gain on Houston and Toronto.

Josh Palacios hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied twice from two runs down to beat the Phillies 6-4 on Sunday and take the three-game series. Palacios led off the 10th by driving a slider from Andrew Vasquez (2-1) 367 feet to right. He celebrated his 28th birthday with his second homer of the season as the Pirates took two of three from the Phillies, who fell a half-game behind in the hunt for the third NL wild card. Palacios is the first Pirates player to hit a walkoff home run on his birthday, according to Elias Sports Bureau. He went 3 for 5.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is sticking by his offensive coordinator and firing his hardest throw of the summer at Sean Payton. The Jets quarterback was bothered by critical comments the Denver Broncos’ head coach recently made about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Payton told USA Today for a story published Thursday that Hackett’s 15-game stint with the Broncos last season “was one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.″ Rodgers said the comments by Payton were way out of line, inappropriate and said the Broncos coach should keep the Jets' coaches' names out of his mouth. Payton said Friday he regretted his comments and would reach out to Hackett and Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Dalvin Cook got an up-close view of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets while watching practice from the sideline. The free agent running back has to see if he’ll spend the rest of training camp in their backfield or elsewhere. Cook spent Sunday meeting with the Jets as he ponders the next stop of his playing career. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings, according to a person familiar with Minnesota’s decision. The Jets are the first team Cook has officially visited as a free agent, with his hometown Miami Dolphins also among possible suitors.

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched training camp practice from the front seat of the family’s SUV in making an encouraging first public appearance in 14 months since experiencing a debilitating cardiac arrest. And her daughter Jessica Pegula says there could be more appearances to come. Women's tennis' third-ranked player referred to her mother’s attendance at camp as the latest baby step in her recovery, and a reflection of her desire to be more active. Kim Pegula could be seen through the side window of the vehicle, which was parked at the foot of the south end zone overlooking the team’s main practice field. She was most recently described as still dealing with significant language and memory issues after going into cardiac arrest in June 2022.

The New York Giants spent 2022 hoping outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari would make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Ojulari had led the Giants with eight sacks as a rookie in 2021. Thibodeuax was expected to give the Giants a bookend threat after being taken with the fifth pick overall in the 2022 draft. It really never worked. Ojulari dealt with a series of hamstring, calf and ankle injuries and was limited to seven games and 5 1/2 sacks. Thibodeaux showed flashes but finished with four sacks. Both are hoping for a lot more this season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, taken second overall in this year’s draft, isn’t worried that the Panthers picked No. 1 selection Bryce Young as their starter on Day 1 of training camp while the Houston Texans are making him compete for the job. Stroud is vying with Davis Mills to be the team’s quarterback. The Texans have split first-team snaps between the two in the first few days of camp. Houston drafted Stroud after Mills struggled as the team’s starter for the past two years after Deshaun Watson requested a trade before being shipped to Cleveland before last season.

The Minnesota Vikings have given outside linebacker Danielle Hunter a hefty pay raise. The agreement on a new deal paves the way for the team’s best pass rusher to participate in practice after a months-long contract stalemate. Hunter is a three-time Pro Bowl pick with 71 sacks. He will turn 29 in three months. Hunter reported to training camp last week on schedule after skipping the offseason program and mandatory minicamp. He has yet to join the team on the field.

WNBA

Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 13 boards and New York never trailed in the Liberty’s 87-79 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Marine Johannes made 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists and Courtney Vandersloot scored eight points with nine assists and six rebounds. New York, which played its seventh game in 12 days, is off to the best 25-game start in franchise history. The Liberty have won five of their last six. Dearica Hamby scored 21 points to lead the Sparks. New York hit 15 3-pointers and finished with 26 assists on 32 made field goals.

Kayla McBride hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Lindsay Allen added 16 points and six assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 87-83. Aerial Powers scored 14 points, Jessica Shepard had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Dorka Juhász added 11 points for the Lynx. Minnesota (13-13) has won three games in a row — including an 88-83 victory over the Eastern Conference-leading New York Liberty on Friday. Connecticut (18-7), which had its three-game win streak snapped, is a half-game behind New York in the standings. Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists — her fourth triple-double of the season — for the Sun.

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

In the third weekend of Saratoga Race Course action, morning line favorite Forte, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., took first in the Jim Dandy, the traditional Travers Stakes prep race.

In the Alfred G. Vanderbilt Handicap, this weekend’s other feature race, Ortiz Jr. rode Bill Mott-trained Elite Power to the win.

In Sunday's action, Channel Maker, ridden by Manuel Franco, and also trained by Bill Mott, took the Grade II Bowling Green Stakes.

