State Police: Albany City School employee and area youth coach arrested for taking inappropriate pictures of a child

New York State Police say an Albany City School District employee and an area youth sports coach have been arrested on a number of charges related to taking pictures of a child in compromising positions.

State Police say 45-year-old Kristy Koldis of Latham and 46-year-old Joshua White of Latham were arrested Friday after State Troopers learned that inappropriate photos were being exchanged online. Police say Koldis was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and obstruction, while White was arrested on unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say the pair were arraigned at Colonie Town Court and released on their own recognizance.

New York State Police / Kristy Koldis

Koldis is employed as a school guidance counselor at Myers Middle School and as an education professor at Russell Sage College, according to online profiles, while White is said to be “actively” involved in local youth baseball and basketball.

New York State Police / Joshua White

Police say the photos in question were not taken on any school property or athletic venues.

A message from WAMC seeking comment from Russell Sage College was not immediately returned.

The Albany City School District says in a statement that Koldis was placed on administrative leave and that it is cooperating with the New York State Police on the investigation. The district is also conducting its own investigation. Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to contact the school principal.

