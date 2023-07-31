Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for WVCR-FM "The Saint," Siena's school radio station. A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. Él también habla español, aunque como lengua segunda. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org. You can also find him on Twitter: @ABabbieWAMC.