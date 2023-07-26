WAMC Sports Report 7/26/23: Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year deal, richest in NBA history

NBA

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It's the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

NFL

To the NFL where, Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn't release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, with him signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. The Giants have confirmed Barkley signed his franchise tag. A person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the deal adds $909,000 in incentives to the $10.1 million Barkley will earn playing under the franchise tag. It came on the day players reported to training camp in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.

NCAA

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation's top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

MLB

Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox overcame a triple play to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning. Yoshida’s two-run shot to right in the eighth was his third hit of the night, and eight Boston hitters finished with at least a hit in the Red Sox’s third straight win. Rafael Devers had a pair of singles and drove in his 75th run of the season for the Red Sox, who took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and never trailed the major league-leading Braves the rest of the way.

Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 in their Subway Series opener. Jeff McNeil had three RBIs and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets, hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland. The 40-year-old Verlander was touched for just two hits in his 249th win. He is 5-0 in his last eight regular-season starts against the Yankees.

Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, game-tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a game-winning RBI single, rallying the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over AL-leading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Bryce Harper homered for the Phillies. Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm. Yunior Marte worked a scoreless ninth for the win. Yennier Cano (1-2) took the loss.

WNBA

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for her fourth career triple-double and the New York Liberty overcame an 18-point second-half deficit to beat the Seattle Storm 86-82. New York trailed 55-37 with 5:55 left in the third quarter. But the Liberty scored 11 unanswered points during a 15-2 run to get within 57-52 after 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions by Courtney Vandersloot and Betnijah Laney. Stewart sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 2:52 remaining in the fourth to give New York its first lead, 74-72, since it was 30-28 in the first half. Jonquel Jones banked in a wide open 3-pointer to give New York the lead for good.

DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak. Bonner made a layup in traffic with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut its first lead, 76-75, since the 1:31 mark of the second quarter. Hayes sank a 3-pointer, following two offensive rebounds, to make it 79-76 and Bonner made her third 3-pointer for a six-point lead with 1:56 left. The Wings missed seven straight shots down the stretch before Teaira McCowan banked in a jumper with the shot clock winding down. But Bonner restored the six-point lead at the other end. Bonner made four straight free throws in the final 31 seconds.

WORLD CUP

In World Cup action, Japan topped Costa Rica 2-nil, Spain beat Zambia 5-nil, and Canada will play Ireland at 8 a.m.

Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again at 9 p.m. tonight, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.

NHL

Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks called Wirtz's death a “sudden passing.” No further details were provided. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was “deeply saddened” by Wirtz’s death. Wirtz took over the team in 2007 and the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But his tenure as owner was tarnished when an outside law firm found that the organization badly mishandled allegations by a player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.

SOCCER

Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in his first start for Inter Miami, leading his new club to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi scored both goals in the first 22 minutes, giving him three in his first 63 minutes for Miami. Messi converted a game-winning free kick in the 94th minute on Friday in Miami's Leagues Cup opener against Mexican club Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina has been nothing short of spectacular thus far. Miami advanced to the knockout round of the Leagues Cup.

OLYMPICS

Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That's a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There's also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.

