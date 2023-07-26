Albany motorcycle dealership partnering with Wounded Warrior Project to sponsor 'rolling Odyssey'

A local motorcycle dealership is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project on a travel program to help veterans suffering from PTSD.

Riders came to Albany Monday ahead of Tuesday’s Project Odyssey kickoff at Spitzie’s Harley-Davidson. The 12-week program and cross-country trip aims to aid veterans’ recovery from PTSD by encouraging collaboration outside their comfort zone. Most participants are strangers, and riders don’t know where they’re going in advance.

Susan Bingham, Spitzie’s Event Coordinator, says the program helps participants transition to civilian life.

“They're used to in the field, maybe, you know, just certain kinds of instinctive protocol and reactions, there's more structure, which can help them in some sense, but another, like, situations, when you come back, if once you lose some of that structure, having tools, to kind of keep you focused," Bingham said.

Manny Acuna, a Marine from Pennsylvania and Odyssey participant, says the push inspires positive change.

“They don't let us know a lot ahead of time, only for the fact being they're trying to make us fight our fears. So they don't let us know until like the day before, which is cool. Because a lot of times the unknown is scary to a lot of people. So it's kind of a healing process for us also," Acuna said.

Bill Philipsic with the Wounded Warrior Project says it’s meant to broaden veterans’ support networks.

“It’s all about helping veterans in that connection, developing stronger connections. And maybe in this case, with this area where we recruited locally, it would be for maybe finding a new ride partner so that way, when they're maybe struggling, they can come out and get some wind in their hair," Philipsic said.

Annette Payne, Chief of Mental Health for the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, says the share of veterans with PTSD is significant.

“In our most recent conflicts, the percentages have been as high as some estimates as 50 percent," Payne said.

Payne says that is attributed to changes in warfare as well as better understanding of what PTSD is. Payne says the effects of PTSD are different for everyone.

“For some people, it can be sadness, depression, withdrawal, isolating from others, a change in routine – not attending activities a person might usually attend, or withdrawing from social interactions that they might usually be involved with.”

The Wounded Warrior Project says it provided more than 40,000 hours of outpatient care and therapy sessions for veterans and their families in the past year.

Bryan Dykes, a former Army Cavalry scout who served in Afghanistan, says connecting with people who have similar experiences makes recovery easier.

“You don't have to talk as much. There's a language that people understand and so it's kind of nice, we can just kind of look at each other and bob our heads. And there was a whole paragraph said in that just bobbing your head," Dykes said.

Participants are encouraged to set self-improvement goals to work on over the course of the trip. Dykes says he’s normally reserved.

“For me, it's important just to be social and, and try to get out of my shell a little bit," Dykes said.

Dykes says people with PTSD are often scared, not violent.

“They pick up bad habits to navigate the fear. A lot of people, you know, fall into substance abuse issues, gambling, relationships, poor financial decisions, and they struggle," Dykes said.

Dykes says the stigma compounds challenges people with PTSD face.

“You're supposed to be tough and be able to handle anything. And trying to do things by yourself like I always do is actually weakness. You're stronger with a group," Dykes said.

Dykes says that’s especially true for him.

“I was put in a situation I thought I was able to handle I had friends die because of a decision that I made. And they don't train you how to deal with that," Dykes said.

A week of mental health care is scheduled before the crew hits the road, with initial stops at battlefields in Bennington and Saratoga.

The itinerary after that is revealed day by day. Nicole Elder served in the Navy and Army.

“I almost backed out on the trip because it got in the way of other people's plans. And I said, you know, you can live without me. So I'm doing things for myself and allowing myself a little time for me," Elder said.

Elder says that’s been a challenge.

“You come back, and you try to find a place in society, and we don't blend in really, anymore. And I don't know if it's harder as a female or not. But I feel more comfortable around, you know, the guys and the vets and everything and it keeps coming back. And I'd like to get together, where I live there's not a lot of veterans. So doing these things, you, it gets me out, a little bit out of my comfort zone. But I need to do it," Elder said.

Elder says organizers take care to build a strong group.

“And then they send you a thing afterwards and say, OK, you're approved. And then they just do email updates. You know, here's a packing list. Here's what to expect. And then that was like we did two days ago.”

The group members then met via video before gathering in Albany.

Acuna says all veterans should get involved.

“If you find one thing about yourself, you found a thing, and that helps you. If you've served after 9/11, join the Wounded Warrior Project. It's an awesome tool to put in that tool box for you. And just to be with your brothers and sisters again," Acuna said.

Acuna says the Wounded Warrior Project covers most of the cost.

“The only cost for this thing is just to get here. They supply the housing, the food, everything. Now, there's some projects that they don't supply everything. But they let you know that upfront," Acuna said.

This specific trip is for solo veterans, both men and women, but there are other versions.

“They have couples’ Odyssey, because sometimes even though you're married and after your service, you're strangers again. So it works on relationships building. I've been on two couples’ Odysseys, I've been in men's Odysseys, which is a great way to you know, build that brotherhood again, something we all miss once we get out of the service. And then this is the first time of a riding Odyssey," Acuna said.

There’s more information here.