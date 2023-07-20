WAMC Sports Report 7/20/23: New Zealand gunman kills two people hours ahead of the Women's World Cup

WOMENS WORLD CUP

A man stormed a high-rise construction site in downtown Auckland early Thursday morning, shooting at terrified workers and killing two people hours before New Zealand plans to host the first game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout, during which an officer was shot and injured. Four civilians were also injured. The shooting happened near hotels where Team Norway and other soccer teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

Christine Sinclair hopes her sixth appearance at the Women's World Cup will finally land Canada the elusive title. Canada begins tournament play Friday against Nigeria. Sinclair is the most prolific scorer in international soccer, and has one Olympic gold medal and two bronzes, but has never won the world's biggest tournament. The Philippines face Switzerland on Friday, and Spain against Costa Rica closes the second day of tournament play.

BRITISH OPEN

Matthew Jordan not only hit the opening tee shot in the British Open, he has set the early target. Jordan has been a member at Royal Liverpool since he was a teenager. The R&A selected him to get the 151st Open started. And then he took it from there. Jordan had three birdies on the front nine and reached 2-under par at the turn. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are among those also playing in the morning. Rory McIlroy plays in the afternoon. No one has reached 3 under so far.

MLB

Justin Verlander pitched eight vintage innings and rookie Brett Baty homered during an impressive all-around game as the New York Mets beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1. Baty contributed an RBI groundout during a four-run fourth and turned in a couple of fine defensive plays at third base. Running on a full-count pitch, he also scored from first base on Brandon Nimmo’s two-out double. Fellow rookie Francisco Álvarez grounded an RBI single in the fourth, and Luis Guillorme added a sacrifice fly. New York has won three straight following a four-game skid, and nine of 13 overall. The 40-year-old Verlander gave up three hits on 100 pitches for his 248th win. He struck out seven and walked one.

If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday. Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The loss marked the first time in 14 years the Yankees were swept in a three-game series by the Angels and completed a 1-5 road trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have dropped four straight and nine of their last 11 after winning seven of their previous 10.

JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5. Bleday’s homer was his second in as many days while Thomas’ deep drive was the first of his career. Peterson, who also walked and scored on Thomas’ home run, connected for his sixth in the fourth inning. It’s the 11th time this season that the A’s — last in the majors in team batting average and runs scored — have hit three or more home runs in one game. Justin Turner hit his 15th home run for the Red Sox. Shortstop Yu Chang played in his 221st career game, the most in majors history by a player born in Taiwan.

William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for the fifth win in six games. Contreras had three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Blake Perkins also drove in two runs. Five of Milwaukee’s 10 hits were doubles. Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak was stopped. Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero, Joey Payamps and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Even though they’re in opposing dugouts this week, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks are members of the same inspiring club. Fellow cancer survivors, they teamed up to host pediatric cancer patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Citi Field as part of Carrasco’s program called Cookie’s Kids. The kids were shown around the ballpark and given access to normally off-limits areas such as the dugout and bullpen. They met with Hendriks and Carrasco to hear their encouraging stories of beating cancer. The children received lunch, giveaways and tickets to a future Mets game.

Hall of Fame Weekend begins Friday in Cooperstown. The Class of 2023 will be inducted July 23 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center, Fred McGriff was unanimously elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee on Dec. 4, receiving all 16 possible votes. McGriff will be joined in the Class of 2023 by Scott Rolen, who was elected by the BBWAA on Jan. 24. Carl Erskine, John Lowe and Pat Hughes will be honored with the Buck O'Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, the BBWAA Career Excellence Award and the Ford C. Frick Award, respectively.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Arike Ogunbowale scored 25 points and the Dallas Wings tied the WNBA record for fewest turnovers in a game to beat the New York Liberty 98-88 in a matinee camp day game. Teaira McCowan added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings (12-9), who had two only turnovers, matching the Washington Mystics’ league record set in 2020. Both of Dallas’ turnovers came in the opening quarter. Trailing 60-59 nearly four minutes into the third quarter, Dallas took over. The Wings scored the next 12 points, including two 3-pointers by Ogunbowale. Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 22 for the Liberty (14-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. They’ve got Super Bowl goals and are the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks” series, adding to what was already expected to be a summer in the spotlight. Cornerback D.J. Reed said the energy feels different from last year and there's more excitement. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Rodgers brings a spark to everyone. The Jets are trying to end a 12-year postseason drought that is the longest active skid in the NFL.

NCAA

Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appear to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot. The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas. He's expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

