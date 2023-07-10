© 2023
Morning Headlines with Yancey Roy of Newsday 7/10/23

Published July 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau chief for Newsday, about a lawsuit from New York Democrats aimed at having new Congressional districts drawn.

