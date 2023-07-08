19-year-old Rutland officer killed in crash

Vermont State Police say the Rutland city police officer who died in crash during a vehicle pursuit Friday afternoon had been on the force for less than two months.

In a briefing Friday night, Lt. Col. Jim Whitcomb said Officer Jessica Ebbighausen began her law enforcement career in May.

"She was slated to being her full-time academy training later this summer, in August. I'll highlight that Officer Ebbighausen was 19-years-old. She had a long and bright career ahead of her," said Whitcomb.

Police say the pursuit began when 20-year-old Tate Rheaume fled in a vehicle after attempting to break into a residence on East Washington Street.

Police say during the pursuit, Rheaume crossed the center line and collided with Officer Ebbighausen’s cruiser, causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles. Rheaume’s truck then struck a second Rutland police cruiser.

Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene. Rheaume and two other Rutland city police officers were injured. An investigation is ongoing.