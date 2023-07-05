WAMC Sports Report 7/5/23: Marte hits 3-run HR, Scherzer wins 6th straight in Mets' 8-5 win over Arizona

MLB

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5. Scherzer gave up three home runs and walked in a run in six innings, but the Mets used the long ball to help the right-hander win his sixth straight decision. Alvarez hit a 467-foot homer off Miguel Castro in the seventh inning to break Travis D’Arnaud’s single-season team record by a rookie catcher set in 2014. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer to help the struggling Mets win their third straight. Corbin Carroll, Cristian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit solo homers for the Diamondbacks.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading (Elsewhere, the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-4. Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt. With the score 3-3, Torres was running on a full-count pitch to Stanton, who singled. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign.

Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had in a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk. Jarren Duran had a triple and double, and Justin Turner an RBI single for Boston, which had its three-game winning streak halted. The game was delayed for 1 hour, 47 minutes.

Aaron Nola tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and beat former teammate Zach Eflin as the (and the Philadelphia Phillies won their 10th consecutive road game, 3-1 over the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays. It’s the Phillies' longest winning streak away from home since the 1976 club won a franchise-best 13 straight. Nola (8-6) allowed one run and five hits over 7 1/3 innings. The last batter he faced, Wander Franco, homered. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth and recorded his 13th save in 13 chances. Eflin (9-4) making his first start against his old team, gave up two runs, four hits and struck out nine in seven innings.

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

Sarah Langs, a beloved member of the baseball community who has Lou Gehrig's disease, was honored at Yankee Stadium on the 84th anniversary of Gehrig’s famous “luckiest man on the face of the Earth” speech. The 30-year-old reporter and producer at Major League Baseball Advanced Media revealed last October she had been diagnosed with the disease. She was honored at the Yankees game on Tuesday along with six other women who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body. It became known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the star baseball player was diagnosed in 1939. There is no cure.

Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” calls and events throughout the game. Ross was perturbed that plate umpire Erich Bacchus prematurely called out Dansby Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner interfered with a throw that allowed a run to score. Ross and first base coach Mike Napoli were both ejected. Ross also questioned why the Brewers closed their retractable roof on a mostly sunny afternoon.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani says he's not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday. The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he remains the starting designated hitter for the American League in Seattle. Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres after giving up consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down, and he left trailing 5-1. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate bone suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger says he doesn't know if the injury will require surgery. Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

WIMBLEDON

Roger Federer and Andy Murray have provided the highlights on a rainy Day 2 at Wimbledon. Light but persistent showers prevented the completion or even start of dozens of matches. Federer was honored at Centre Court before the start of play there under the closed roof and he stayed to watch Murray beat Ryan Peniston in straight sets in an all-British matchup. Other winners included No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 12 Cam Norrie among the men, and three top women: defending champion Elena Rybakina, 2002 runner-up Ons Jabeur and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

SOCCER

Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl. The 18th edition of the LA rivalry known as El Trafico broke the previous mark of 74,479, which was set last year when Charlotte FC played its first home game against the Galaxy. Puig assisted on Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 26th minute and then had the go-ahead score in the 73rd minute for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten in their last six matches with two wins and four ties. LAFC’s goal came from Ilie Sanchez in the 57th minute.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.

WOMENS WORLD CUP

Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She's one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

US WOMENS OPEN

The U.S. Women's Open is finally at Pebble Beach, the most recognizable of all U.S. Open courses. That's a little too late for so many Hall of Famers who are at Pebble for a reunion of past Open champions. But it's all about going forward, the USGA is making up for lost time. It's one thing to be at Pebble Beach. What figures to lift the profile is for the Women's Open to be going to Riviera and Oakland Hills, back to Oakmont and Interlachen. Being at historical venues help winners become part of golf history. The first tee time is 10 a.m. Thursday.

COMPETITIVE EATING

Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to another win at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Chestnut downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes for a double-digit victory over his nearest competitor, who ate 49. It was Chestnut's 16th win. In the women's division, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to claim her ninth title. The women's contest went off on schedule but stormy weather moved over New York City's Coney Island delayed the men's competition for about two hours. The annual contest drew competitors from a handful of countries around the world.

