WAMC Sports Report 6/30/23: James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with 76ers, AP source says

NBA

James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Harden informed the 76ers of his choice Thursday ahead of the midnight deadline to pick up the option, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision was not made public. The 33-year-old Harden could have declined the option and decided to try for free agency. The Sixers had the right to offer him a $210 million, four-year deal, $8 million more overall than any other team.

It's already been a busy offseason for player movement in the NBA. Now free agency begins Friday evening. There are big names that could be on the move, including Khris Middleton and Draymond Green. There are some players like Max Strus who are in line for big paydays for the first time. Trades are still a possibility, especially since James Harden has picked up his player option. And teams now have to navigate new rules that come with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that goes into effect on Saturday.

NHL

The NHL draft wound down last night. The New York Rangers’ picks include two wings, two defensemen, and a center. The Islanders drew two defensemen, two centers, and one wing. The Sabres picked four defensemen, two wings, one goalie, and one center. The Bruins selected three centers, one wing, and one defenseman. The New Jersey Devils took three wings and two defensemen. The Philadelphia Flyers took two wings, three defensemen, two goalies, and three centers. The Penguins took two centers, two wings, and two defensemen.

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired their latest generational talent along with a big dose of speed in one of the NHL’s largest draft hauls. They also made another big move for their future Thursday by adding veteran Corey Perry to help teach No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard how to be the leader the Blackhawks need to contend for a Stanley Cup. Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson says he couldn't be happier with how this draft worked out with 11 players taken. The Anaheim Ducks added a big Swedish center to their young, talented offense in Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall.

NFL

The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. They won’t be able to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season ends. Tennessee Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the team’s facility. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations. The high court overturned the federal Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act that had barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. With it came a new approach to how the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL associate with the industry. Each league prohibits its employees and players from betting on their own games. But there are variations in how they operate in this new world.

The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season. Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

MLB

Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and the New York Yankees beat Oakland 10-4 to take two of three from the major league-worst Athletics. A day after Domingo Germán pitched the fourth perfect game in franchise history, the Yankees rallied with seven hits in the sixth, overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning their third straight series. New York scored 21 runs in their last two games after totaling 21 in their previous nine. Clarke Schmidt won for the first time since May 19.

Devin Williams struck out Starling Marte to strand the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Mets, dropping New York a season-high nine games under .500 at the halfway point. The $355 million Mets are 36-45 and have lost 18 of 24. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1. Williams struck out Marte with three straight changeups — two of them out of the strike zone — for his third save of the series and 16th in 17 chances this season.

Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello didn't allow a Miami hit until the eighth inning. It was a slow roller up the middle that barely reached the outfield. Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández dove and gloved it, but his off-balance, off-one-knee throw bounced harmlessly to first base. The second hit came right after. There was still nobody out in the eighth inning. And the third broke a scoreless tie and turned Bello’s near no-hitter into a loss as Boston lost its fifth in a row. Bello said it wasn't his day to get a complete game, but it's going to come soon. In all, he allowed two hits and a walk. He was charged with one earned run.

Kyle Schwarber homered on the game’s first pitch, Taijuan Walker won his fifth straight start and the surging Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1. Bryce Harper drove in two runs. Trea Turner had two hits and scored a run, helping the Phillies win for the 18th time in 23 games. Schwarber, the former Cub, got things started with a drive to right against Kyle Hendricks for his 21st homer. It was the 25th time he has gone deep to start a game. Walker went six innings, allowing one run and six hits. The Phillies overcame two dropped fly balls to win their ninth straight road game and match their best streak since May 1984. The Cubs have lost four in a row after winning nine of 10.

Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash. The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and delaying the start of the series finale for an hour and 50 minutes.

Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout has been elected to his 11th All-Star Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league’s top-vote getter in the first round. Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 98-81 in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Aces (14-1), who have been nearly unstoppable this season on offense averaging nearly 93 points a game. All five of the Aces starters scored in double figures with A’ja Wilson putting in 16 while Jackie Young and Candace Parker each adding 15. Chelsea Gray had 14 points and six assists, including a few highlight reel ones. Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and Jonquel Jones added 13 for the Liberty (10-4), who saw their four-game winning streak end..

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

A new women’s pro hockey league will begin competing in North America as early as January. That development was made possible Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased the Premier Hockey Federation. Two people with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. One of the people says the seven-team PHF will cease operations. The new league will bring together North America's most accomplished female players, likely alongside talented players from Europe and Asia. Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy the PHF's assets, paving the way for the new league to launch.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Taylor Moore and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. A slew of players are chasing them in what's expected to be a shootout at Detroit Golf Club. Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk. Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club. Some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard, including major champions Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

