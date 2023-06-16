New York State Police: Trooper shot during traffic stop

New York State Police say a Trooper was shot Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 88 in Duanesburg, in Schenectady County.

Police say it happened just after 11 a.m. when an occupant of the vehicle opened fire. Police say the Trooper is in stable condition.

The suspect fled and was located. Police say there is no public threat. Interstate 88 was closed in both directions between Schenectady and the Schoharie County Line, between exits 24 and 23.