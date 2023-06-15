Expungement clinic to be held in Vermont

The Vermont Attorney General’s office will hold an expungement clinic next month in Windsor County.

The state attorney general’s office says expungements remove from a person’s record specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed.

There are a number of misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses and all dismissed charges that can be expunged or sealed under Vermont law.

Attorneys from the attorney general’s office will be at the Agency of Human Services building in White River Junction on July 13th to provide free assistance to those with petitions to determine if they qualify. Appointments must be made and meetings will be in person.

