Second Holyoke Pride Fest is Saturday, June 17

As Pride Month continues in Massachusetts, the city of Holyoke’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is taking place this Saturday, June 17th.

Beginning at noon, Veterans Park will have live performers, arts and crafts, amusements and more than a dozen food vendors. The event, which runs until 6 p.m. is open to the public free of charge.

This will be the second “Holyoke Pride Fest.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with one of the organizers of the pride event, Jeff Bianchine.