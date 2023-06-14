© 2023
News
Midday Magazine

Second Holyoke Pride Fest is Saturday, June 17

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT
Featured performers this year are Jessica Wild and Mary Lambert
Explore Holyoke
Organizers hope to build on success of last year's inaugural event

As Pride Month continues in Massachusetts, the city of Holyoke’s annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is taking place this Saturday, June 17th.

Beginning at noon, Veterans Park will have live performers, arts and crafts, amusements and more than a dozen food vendors. The event, which runs until 6 p.m. is open to the public free of charge.

This will be the second “Holyoke Pride Fest.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with one of the organizers of the pride event, Jeff Bianchine.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
