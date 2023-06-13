WAMC Sports Report 6/13/23: Nuggets take home 1st NBA title in 94-89 win over Heat

NBA

Confetti is flying in Denver as the Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game 5 that gave the Nuggets their first title in 47 years in the league. Nikola Jokic, who bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work, was named MVP and is the first player to lead everyone in points, rebounds and assists in a single playoffs.

The Nuggets knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to make it to the Finals.

The Denver Nuggets' first NBA championship Monday night gave owner Stan Kroenke another title. His Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago and his Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup last season. Kroenke won't say which one was more satisfying. He says it's like having kids: He loves them all. This was the Nuggets' first appearance in their 47-year NBA history. They did play for a title in the ABA's last year but lost to the New York Nets, led by Julius Erving, in 1976.

NHL

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals is tonight at 8 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead.

MLB

Nick Pivetta walked Randal Grichuk to force in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, first baseman Triston Casas booted a potential inning-ending grounder and the Colorado Rockies beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 last night in a matchup of last-place teams. The game was rain delayed for 1 hour, 29 minutes after Colorado scored twice in the top of the 10th, giving the Rockies a similar victory to a day earlier. Owning the NL’s worst record coming into the day, the Rockies have won two straight after a six-game losing streak.

Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer to finish with four RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks withstood Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto hitting for the cycle to beat the Phillies 9-8. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the third. He hit a double in the ninth inning to complete the cycle and scored on Bryson Stott’s single to cut Arizona’s lead to 9-8. Philadelphia’s Kody Clemens thought he had hit a two-run homer off Miguel Castro, cheering as he circled the bases after the ball curled into the Phillies’ bullpen. The umpires ruled it a foul ball, confirmed it upon review and Castro struck out Clemens on the next pitch to end the game.

The Yankees and Mets were off last night, they’ll play each other in a two-game set in Queens starting at 7:10 tonight.

LIV GOLF-PGA TOUR MERGER

The leader of a Senate subcommittee wants the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf to present records about negotiations that led to their new agreement and plans for what golf will look like under the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal sent letters to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman spelling out the “serious questions regarding the reasons for and terms behind the announced agreement.” Blumenthal, who is chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said he also wanted to hear the tour’s plans to retain its tax-exempt status. Last week, LIV and the tour stunned the golf world by agreeing to merge the PGA Tour and European tour with the Saudi golf interests, while dropping all lawsuits between the parties.

NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program. According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9. The 22-year-old Winfrey had been arrested in April after he allegedly became violent in an argument with a woman he was dating. Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022. He was disciplined by the team last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

Zach Wilson never expected to be here at this point in his NFL career. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft is the New York Jets’ backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers. It has been a two-year stretch that has seen Wilson go from the future of the franchise to a reclamation project. Wilson says he's not bitter the Jets brought in Rodgers because he simply didn't play well. Wilson is instead putting his struggles behind him and embracing the chance to learn how to be successful from the player he idolized while growing up.

BELMONT STAKES

With plans to build a new Belmont Park after the 2024 running of the final leg of the Triple Crown, the New York Racing Association would like the race to be run at Saratoga Race Course should construction in Elmont not be complete, according to Patrick McKenna, the NYRA’s Vice President for Communications.

All contents © copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.