It will be a very full ballot for Springfield's municipal election

With the deadline now passed to file nomination papers for this year’s municipal elections in Springfield, Massachusetts, a very crowded field has formed for City Council At-Large.

Twenty people have qualified for the ballot to run for five seats. A preliminary vote on September 12th will cut the field in half for the November election.

The candidates are a mix of familiar names and new comers. There are three incumbents seeking re-election.

By contrast, all eight Ward Councilors are on the ballot for re-election and only two have opponents.

For analysis, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics and Insight.