It will be a very full ballot for Springfield's municipal election
Twenty people are running for City Council At Large
With the deadline now passed to file nomination papers for this year’s municipal elections in Springfield, Massachusetts, a very crowded field has formed for City Council At-Large.
Twenty people have qualified for the ballot to run for five seats. A preliminary vote on September 12th will cut the field in half for the November election.
The candidates are a mix of familiar names and new comers. There are three incumbents seeking re-election.
By contrast, all eight Ward Councilors are on the ballot for re-election and only two have opponents.
For analysis, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics and Insight.