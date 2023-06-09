© 2023
It will be a very full ballot for Springfield's municipal election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT
WAMC
/
Voters mark their ballots at a polling location in Springfield, Massachusetts

Twenty people are running for City Council At Large

With the deadline now passed to file nomination papers for this year’s municipal elections in Springfield, Massachusetts, a very crowded field has formed for City Council At-Large.

Twenty people have qualified for the ballot to run for five seats. A preliminary vote on September 12th will cut the field in half for the November election.

The candidates are a mix of familiar names and new comers. There are three incumbents seeking re-election.

By contrast, all eight Ward Councilors are on the ballot for re-election and only two have opponents.

For analysis, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Matt Szafranski, Editor-in-Chief of Western Massachusetts Politics and Insight.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
