Two Saratoga County Sheriff's deputies shot in Clifton Park

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies were shot Tuesday morning while executing a search warrant in Clifton Park.

In a press release, the Office says its special operations team and narcotics unit were assisting the DEA at 312 Foxwood Drive around 5:45 a.m. in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Police say the deputies were shot by a person inside the residence. There were two people in the home at the time, one of whom was also shot.

All three were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. None of the individuals were identified.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident is under investigation.