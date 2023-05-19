Colonie under a boil water notice

The town and village of Colonie, New York are under boil water notices until further notice after a pumping station failure at the Mohawk View Water Treatment Plant.

The town says the failure is preventing the delivery of enough water to the water distribution system to maintain adequate pressure and therefore guarantee water quality.

The town is advising residents to heat all water used for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for two minutes or use bottled water. The advisory remains in effect until tests of the water confirm its safety.

The South Colonie School District is operating on a two-hour delay as a result.

All other water use should be reduced.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Latham Water District at 518-783-2750.