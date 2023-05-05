WAMC Sports Report 5/5/23: Thompson scores 30, Warriors adjust to beat Lakers 127-100

NBA PLAYOFFS

Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win. Stephen Curry added 20 points, 12 assists and four rebounds as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James’ Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round. Game 3 is Saturday at 8:30 in Los Angeles.

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA’s best record. Budenholzer’s ouster comes just two years after he directed the Bucks to their first NBA title in half a century. The move also comes three weeks after the NBA finalized Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of a 25% stake in the team.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are at Philadelphia for game 3 tonight 7:30. The series is tied at a game a-piece.

Denver at Phoenix 10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 last night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida. Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Joe Pavelski scored his fifth goal in two games since returning from concussion protocol as the Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to even the second-round series at a game each. Wyatt Johnston, the 19-year-old rookie who has lived with Pavelski's family this season, had a goal and assisted on the goal by the 38-year-old Pavelski. Game 3 is Sunday night in Seattle. Evgenii Dadonov and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars. Tye Kartye and Jordan Eberle had goals for the Kraken. Game 3 is Sunday night at 9:30 in Seattle.

Elsewhere, the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils tonight at 8 in the second round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

MLB

Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers each homered, and the Boston Red Sox completed a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays with an 11-5 victory. Boston won its sixth straight overall to jump over Toronto for third place in the AL East. It’s the first time the Sox have swept the Jays in a four-game series since 2002. Brayan Bello allowed four runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which has lost five straight. Kevin Gausman allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Elsewhere, the Yankees were off last night. They face Tampa Bay tonight at 6:40.

Justin Verlander gave up back-to-back home runs in his New York Mets debut and Eduardo Rodriguez threw eight scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers completed a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win. Riley Greene and Javier Baez hit solo homers off Verlander in the first inning and that was enough offense for Detroit. Rodriguez gave up just two hits and one walk while striking out nine. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his fifth save. Verlander settled in after his rough start, showing signs of the form that made him one of the game's all-time greats.

Carlos Correa took a postgame dig about his past in stride. A day after White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to end the game, then called him a cheater after he earned his first save of the season, the two-time All-Star shortstop refused to take the bait. “I’ve heard worse,” Correa told reporters before Thursday’s series finale.

KENTUCKY DERBY

Todd Pletcher-trained colt Forte is the morning line favorite for the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Forte, the 2-year-old champion, drew the No. 15 post at 3-1 odds for the $3 million premier race for 3-year-olds. Stablemate Tapit Trice is the 5-1 second choice after drawing the No. 5 post, with Cox’s Angel of Empire the 8-1 third choice after drawing the No. 14 post.

Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by him, from entering horses in races or applying for stalls at all Churchill Downs Inc.-owned tracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.

NFL

The attorneys general of New York and California are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL. Letitia James of New York and Rob Bonta of California said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to NFL executives as part of an examination into the workplace culture at the league's corporate offices in both states. The officials are both Democrats. They say they are exercising their legal authority to seek information from the NFL regarding allegations of gender pay disparities, harassment, and gender and racial discrimination. The league is calling the allegations “entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices.”

WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

A little time away from golf proved helpful for birthday boy Rory McIlroy. The world’s third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood’s 65 was one shot better than Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second at 5 under. Patrick Cantlay, with Tiger Woods’ former caddie Joe LaCava on his bag, shot 67. McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National that left him three shots off the cut line.

FORMULA ONE

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has lashed out at anti-LGBTQ measures enacted by Florida lawmakers during the motorsports first of three stops this year in the United States. Hamilton regularly uses his platform to speak on issues of social justice. He likened Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” law to the repression of the LBGTQ community in Saudi Arabia and said he'd be wearing a helmet with the rainbow flag all weekend.

SOCCER

Napoli has won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club. The southern team sealed the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese. The championship set off wild scenes of celebrations throughout Naples and beyond. Maradona led Napoli to its only previous Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. League scoring leader Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli early in the second half by redirecting in a rebound after Sandi Lovric had put Udinese ahead early on. Napoli moved 16 points ahead of second-place Lazio with five matches still to play.

OLYMPICS

Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died. She was 32.

Bowie's death was announced Wednesday by her management company and USA Track and Field. No cause of death was given.

“USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida, deputies responded Tuesday afternoon to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.”

The sheriff's office wrote that a woman, "tentatively identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie , was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play.”

© 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.