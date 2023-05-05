© 2023
Study finds only 51 percent of four-year college students complete studies

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
A photo of the Main Building on the Vassar College campus
Sarah LaDuke
/
WAMC
The Main Building on the Vassar College campus

A new study by the President of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie examines four-year college completion rates. According to the report authored by Elizabeth Bradley, on average only 51 percent of students complete their studies. Only 10 percent of colleges graduate 80 percent of their students.

The study also finds that colleges with fewer resources have lower graduation rates – which are also institutions with more lower-income students and students of color.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief and host of The Best of Our Knowledge Lucas Willard spoke with President Bradley about her research.

News Vassar Collegegraduation rateshigher education
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
