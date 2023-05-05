Study finds only 51 percent of four-year college students complete studies

A new study by the President of Vassar College in Poughkeepsie examines four-year college completion rates. According to the report authored by Elizabeth Bradley, on average only 51 percent of students complete their studies. Only 10 percent of colleges graduate 80 percent of their students.

The study also finds that colleges with fewer resources have lower graduation rates – which are also institutions with more lower-income students and students of color.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief and host of The Best of Our Knowledge Lucas Willard spoke with President Bradley about her research.