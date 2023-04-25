WAMC Sports Report 4/25/23: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Jonas Siegenthaler scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Akira Schmid had 22 saves in another shutdown start and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 3-1 to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece. Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat also scored for New Jersey, which got its second straight tight win at Madison Square Garden after a pair of lopsided losses at home. Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots. New York has totaled just two goals the last two games after getting five each in the first two. Game 5 is at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday night, with Game 6 back at MSG on Saturday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs wiped out a three-goal deficit in the third period, then beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-4 on Alexander Kerfoot’s power-play goal at 4:14 of overtime to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in their first-round NHL playoff matchup. Alex Killorn scored twice in helping the Lightning build a 4-1 lead that the Maple Leafs erased with three goals- two of them by Auston Matthews- in a span of 6 minutes, 20 seconds. Morgan Rielly’s second goal of the series tied it 4-all at 16:04 of the third period. Kerfoot redirected Mark Giordano's shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to win it.

William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev scored 47 seconds apart in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Brett Howden scored twice for the Golden Knights, including one into an empty net. Chandler Stephenson and Shea Theodore each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Neal Pionk added two assists, extending his point streak to seven assists in four games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced for Winnipeg.

Jordan Eberle scored on the power play 3 minutes into overtime and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 to even their best-of-7 series at 2-2. Eberle collected a deflection and buried his first goal of the playoffs past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev. Seattle was on the power play after Josh Manson was called for tripping on Jaden Schwartz on a breakaway attempt in the opening moments of the extra session. Will Borgen and Daniel Sprong scored in the first period to a 2-0 lead. Mikko Rantanen scored twice in the second period for Colorado to pull even.

The New York Islanders are at Carolina for game 5 at 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton 9:30 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

LeBron James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who are on the brink of their first playoff series victory outside the Florida bubble since 2012. Desmond Bane scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking layup with 6.7 seconds left in regulation for the second-seeded Grizzlies.

Final Miami 119 Milwaukee 114

Jimmy Butler scored a Miami playoff record 56 points, and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination. The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami — which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is at Boston for Game 5 AT 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Minnesota at Denver 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix 10 p.m.

Sacramento star guard De’Aaron Fox broke a finger on his shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game 5 of the Kings’ first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings say X-rays revealed an avulsion fracture on Fox’s left index finger. Fox remained in the game after the injury and even made a key 3-pointer in the closing minute before Sacramento lost 126-125. Fox passed out of a double team on the final possession and the Kings lost when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The series is tied at two games apiece.

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended for Game 5 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with Atlanta facing the end of its season. The NBA says Murray will have to sit out one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with an official, as well as verbal abuse. The incident occurred after the Hawks’ 129-121 loss in Game 4, which pushed Boston to a 3-1 lead in the series. Murray was captured on video bumping official Gediminas Petraitis as he walked off the court. The player then turned to yell something before he was pulled away.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

NFL DRAFT

Quarterbacks are back on top in the NFL draft. A year after the first 19 picks were non-QBs and Kenny Pickett was the only signal-caller selected in the first round, this draft class is loaded with potential franchise players. Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have been the center of attention since before last year’s draft even took place. They could become the ninth pair of QBs selected 1-2 in the Super Bowl era. Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should make it four QBs in the top 15, which has happened only five times previously. If they all go in the top 10, it’ll be the second time ever. Then there’s Hendon Hooker, who may end up being a late first-round pick despite his age and knee injury.

MLB

Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big-league career and the Tampa Bay Rays set a modern era MLB record with their 14th consecutive home win to begin a season, 8-3 over the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay had shared the mark dating to 1901 with the 2009 Los Angeles Dodgers. The Rays are 20-3 overall. Only the 1911 Detroit Tigers and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers had better starts at 21-2 since 1901. Bradley allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña homered for the Astros.

Ramón Urías hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit against Chris Sale, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-4 for their seventh straight victory. Sale allowed nine hits in five innings, failing to hold onto a 4-0 lead after Triston Casas and Rafael Devers homered for Boston. Orioles starter Dean Kremer wasn’t great either, but he made it into the sixth inning after some early struggles and gave his team a chance to come back.

Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees helped the Minnesota Twins to a 6-1 win against New York. Jorge Polanco added two hits and three RBIs for Minnesota. The Twins have won three of the first five meetings with their longtime nemesis this year. The Yankees are 100-41 against Minnesota in the regular season since 2002, the best record for any team versus one opponent during that span. New York is also 16-2 against the Twins in the postseason during that stretch. Gray gave up three hits and struck out eight, dropping his ERA to a big league-best 0.62. The veteran right-hander went 15-16 with a 4.51 ERA in parts of two seasons for the Yankees.

Elsewhere, the New York Mets were off last night. They take on the Washington Nationals tonight at 7:10.

HORSE RACING HALL OF FAME

Six trainers, one jockey and nine racehorses make up the Hall of Fame finalists on this year’s National Museum of Racing ballot. Inductees will be announced today at 11. Finalists include jockey Corey Nakatani, trainers Christophe Clement, Kiaran McLaughlin, Graham Motion, Doug O’Neill, John Sadler and John Shirreffs, and thoroughbreds Arrogate, Blind Luck, California Chrome, Game on Dude, Havre de Grace, Kona Gold, Lady Eli, Rags to Riches and Songbird. The induction ceremony is August 4th in Saratoga Springs.

