NYS Police arrest man for 2003 Orange County murder

New York State Police have made an arrest in a 20-year-old murder case in Orange County. Police say Edward Holley was arrested Thursday and charged with killing 20-year-old Megan McDonald in March 2003.

A felony complaint alleges the now 42-year-old Holley hit McDonald in the head multiple times with a blunt instrument inside her car in Wallkill. McDonald’s body was found on March 15th on a dirt path off Bowser Road.

Police say Holley owed McDonald money, causing hostility between them. The two were involved in a romantic relationship, which McDonald had tried to end several days before she was killed. Authorities say McDonald was looking to get marijuana from Holley just before her death.

The case garnered two decades of popular attention and efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies, who pledged as recently as last month to solve it.