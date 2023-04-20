© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NYS Police arrest man for 2003 Orange County murder

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jim Levulis
Published April 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
New York State Police seal
Facebook: New York State Police

New York State Police have made an arrest in a 20-year-old murder case in Orange County. Police say Edward Holley was arrested Thursday and charged with killing 20-year-old Megan McDonald in March 2003.

A felony complaint alleges the now 42-year-old Holley hit McDonald in the head multiple times with a blunt instrument inside her car in Wallkill. McDonald’s body was found on March 15th on a dirt path off Bowser Road.

Police say Holley owed McDonald money, causing hostility between them. The two were involved in a romantic relationship, which McDonald had tried to end several days before she was killed. Authorities say McDonald was looking to get marijuana from Holley just before her death.

The case garnered two decades of popular attention and efforts by multiple law enforcement agencies, who pledged as recently as last month to solve it.

Tags
News Megan McDonald
Jim Levulis
Jim is WAMC’s Associate News Director and hosts WAMC's flagship news programs: Midday Magazine, Northeast Report and Northeast Report Late Edition. Email: jlevulis@wamc.org
See stories by Jim Levulis