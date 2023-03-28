Off-duty Vermont deputy pleads not guilty to charges in Saratoga Springs shootout

The off-duty Rutland, Vermont Sheriff’s deputy involved in a November shootout in downtown Saratoga Springs has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.

Police say Vito Caselnova shot a Utica man with whom he had a barroom confrontation on Nov. 20. Police eventually shot Caselnova multiple times when he refused to drop his weapon. His girlfriend was also hit with a bullet. Caselnova’s lawyer has said he was defending himself and didn’t realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun. Caselnova also faces assault, menacing and reckless endangerment charges.

The incident set off a new round of debate about safety and closing times in Saratoga Springs’ busy bar area.

Following Tuesday's arraignment, Saratoga County District Karen Heggen defended her approach to the case and continued her criticism of city officials' handling of the incident.

Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, held a press conference and showed video footage of the shooting just hours after it occurred. Days later, the Republican DA sought a temporary restraining order barring members of the council and city employees from discussing the shooting with the press.

“The Grand Jury investigation and decisions were neither rushed nor reached lightly, as it took a considerable amount of time to identify, compile and review testimony, evidence and information surrounding the events of November 20, 2022,” Heggen said in a statement Tuesday. “With the investigation in its infancy, Montagnino and Kim jumped to conclusions and set forth a narrative based on speculation, not evidence.”