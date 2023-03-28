© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Morning Headlines

Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union 3/28/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Mike Goodwin,
Alexander Babbie
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT
Mike Goodwin
Will Waldron
/
Will Waldron/Times Union
Mike Goodwin, Wednesday morning, Aug. 29, 2012, at the Times Union in Colonie, N.Y. (Will Waldron / Times Union)

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin, City Editor of The Times Union, about an hours-long standoff at Albany Medical Center yesterday afternoon.

Tags
News Morning HeadlinesMike Goodwin
Mike Goodwin
Mike Goodwin is the City Editor of The Times Union of Albany
See stories by Mike Goodwin
Alexander Babbie
See stories by Alexander Babbie