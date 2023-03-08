WAMC Sports Report 3/8/23: Lamar Jackson gets nonexclusive franchise tag from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens say they are designating Lamar Jackson as their franchise player. That prevents him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this month after the expiration of his rookie contract. The nonexclusive franchise tag means Jackson can negotiate with other teams, but the Ravens would have a chance to match any agreement. If they choose not to match, they’d receive two first-round draft picks in return. If Jackson plays this season on the franchise tag, he’d make $32.4 million. Jackson becoming available could shake up NFL free agency, which opens later this month.

Giants give QB Jones 4-year, $160M deal, tag Barkley

New York Giants have reached a new four-year contract with quarterback Daniel Jones and put a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants confirmed the deal with Jones on Tuesday night. The team reached an agreement with Jones' representatives with the deadline for a franchise tag minutes away. The team announced that Barkley received a nonexclusive franchise tag, which means he’s able to negotiate a contract with other teams. He will earn more than $10 million this season if he does not agree to a long-term deal before training camp.

Sorting out who's No. 1 will continue after NFL combine

The process of sorting out this year's No. 1 overall draft pick began at the NFL's annual scouting combine. It's far from over. After seeing Anthony Richardson of Florida wow scouts with an impressive workout and Bryce Young of Alabama measure in shorter than expected, the next step for teams will be attending pro days and even more testing. Richardson and Young were just two examples of players who did well in Indianapolis. Many others weren't as fortunate.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 17 points and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers moved into ninth place in the Western Conference with a 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves scored 17 points apiece in the sixth win in eight games for the Lakers, who are surging since the trade deadline despite missing LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell to injury. Jaren Jackson scored 26 points and Tyus Jones had 16 for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 0-2 without Ja Morant with their third straight loss overall.

Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers have retired Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey. They hung it in the rafters of their arena alongside the No. 24 worn by Kobe Bryant. The two teamed up to reach three straight NBA Finals and to win two championships after Gasol joined the Lakers in 2008. The Spanish 7-footer says he was overwhelmed with emotions about his seven years with the Lakers. Gasol’s versatile game complemented Bryant’s scoring prowess perfectly when Gasol decided to be a supporting player. The two also formed a deep off-court friendship that endured to Bryant’s death.

NFL combine catching up to evolving state of receivers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL teams shopping for receivers can find a little of bit everything at this year's scouting combine. And the variety reflects the evolving role that receivers, tight ends and even running backs are playing in today's game. The options in Indianapolis include tall and strong players, short and quick ones, deep threats and slot guys, polished receivers and tight ends, even multi-purpose running backs. It's because finding someone with the versatility to stretch the field has become an essential component in today's NFL.

NBA

Charlotte 112 New York 105

Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 94

Brooklyn 118 Houston 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a rebound taken away by the league a day after his intentional miss of a layup led to him recording a triple-double. Social media had a field day with the incident involving the Milwaukee Bucks' standout. The moment dredged up conversations about “stat padding." While wiping away Antetokounmpo’s last board was probably an easy call for the league, it sometimes can be a fine line between padding one’s stats and just playing the game hard. Russell Westbrook no doubt heard the innuendos when he was a triple-double machine with Oklahoma City. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has recently heard it, too.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a 112-105 victory. Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball’s broken ankle that required surgery. RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since winning 13 straight late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94 despite playing without star James Harden. Harden, the team’s second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness. Embiid made up for Harden’s absence, scoring 22 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia pulled away and wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 4-1 mark. Anthony Edwards had 32 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves shot a season-low 39.5% from the field and were 11 of 36 from 3-point range.

Mikal Bridges scored 30 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 23 and the Brooklyn Nets had a big third quarter to beat the Houston Rockets 118-96 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. Bridges has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and five times overall since coming over from Phoenix on Feb. 9 in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges also had five assists, two blocks and a steal. Brooklyn has its longest winning streak since a season-high 12-game run from Dec. 7-Jan. 8. The Nets also had their third double-digit win in a row. Jalen Green had 25 points for the Western Conference-worst Rockets, who were coming off consecutive wins over San Antonio.

NHL

Toronto 4 New Jersey 3

Final OT Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 4

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 2

N-Y Islanders 3 Buffalo 2

Erik Haula scored two goals in the Devils' 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Washington has a 31-28-6 record overall.

Sidney Crosby’s power-play goal 2:45 into overtime finished off a frantic rally as the Pittsburgh Penguins slipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The Penguins trailed the Blue Jackets, who began the night with the NHL’s worst record, by four early in the second period but found a way to win for the fifth time in six games.

Alex Killorn had a two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Lightning's 5-2 win.

Netherlands tops Cuba 4-2 to open World Baseball Classic

The 20-team World Baseball Classic got underway after a six-year absence with the Netherlands defeating Cuba 4-2 in a Group A game in Taiwan to open the tournament. Play in Group B begins on Thursday in Tokyo with South Korea playing Australia and host Japan — led by Angels star Shohei Ohtani — up against China. Play in Groups C and D begins Saturday in Phoenix and Miami, The United States won the last tournament in 2017 and is among the favorites with the Dominican Republic and Japan. Japan has won it twice (2006, 2009) and the Dominicans once (2013).

World Baseball Classic has more stars after 6-year absence

The World Baseball Classic opens Wednesday at Taichung, Taiwan, when the Netherlands plays Cuba and Panama faces Taiwan. Group C of the 20-nation tournament begins Saturday in Phoenix, featuring the defending champion United States. Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Venezuela’s Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are among seven Major League Baseball MVPs on 30-man rosters. The championship is at Miami on March 21, nine days before opening day of the big league season. This is the first edition since 2017 following a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Column: Would new PGA Tour model have stopped defections?

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour looks to have stolen a page or two from the LIV Golf playbook. The tour will have 11 designated tournaments next year with small fields, big money and no cuts. Just like LIV. It's guaranteeing to have all its stars for every round. Just like LIV. The difference in the tours comes from asking a question. If the PGA Tour had this plan two years ago, how many would have stayed? What attracted so many to the Saudi-funded LIV circuit was signing bonuses. And where the PGA Tour gets its plan right is providing avenues for new faces.