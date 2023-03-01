© 2023
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 3/1/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published March 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST
WAMC’s Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Republicans in Congress sharply questioning senior Pentagon officials on Tuesday about the tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid the United States has sent to Ukraine, casting fresh doubt on whether they would embrace future spending as Democrats pleaded for a clear-eyed assessment of how much more money would be needed. The exchanges at two House committee hearings, came just days after the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and highlight how concerns about the high cost of sending weapons to Kyiv have intensified on Capitol Hill.

