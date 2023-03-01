Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 3/1/23

WAMC’s Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on Republicans in Congress sharply questioning senior Pentagon officials on Tuesday about the tens of billions of dollars in military and other aid the United States has sent to Ukraine, casting fresh doubt on whether they would embrace future spending as Democrats pleaded for a clear-eyed assessment of how much more money would be needed. The exchanges at two House committee hearings, came just days after the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and highlight how concerns about the high cost of sending weapons to Kyiv have intensified on Capitol Hill.

