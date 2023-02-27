NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/27/23

Increasing clouds today. Highs in the mid 30s.

Snow, heavy at times tonight. 3-5” in most places by sunrise. Lows in the 20s.

Steady snow in the morning, tapering off to rain and snow showers by the afternoon tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm Totals:

8-12 inches in the higher terrain of the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Adirondacks, the Southern Green Mountains and the Berkshires.

5-8 inches along the I-88 corridor, the Greater Capital District, the Central Adirondacks, Central Vermont and the rest of interior Southern New England.

2-5 inches in the lower Hudson Valley, the Champlain Valley and the Northern Adirondacks