NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders 2 Winnipeg 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston College 63 - (6) Virginia 48

(18) UConn 87 - (20)Providence 69

Carlos Beltrán refused to discuss his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal, preferring to concentrate on his new role with the New York Mets in a recent press conference at Citi Field. Beltrán was hired by the Mets in November 2019 to replace Mickey Callaway as manager. But the team announced Beltrán’s departure the following January without him managing a game. Beltrán’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded that Houston broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

Russia’s reintegration into the world of sports one year after the invasion of Ukraine began threatens to create the biggest rift in the Olympic movement since the Cold War. Russia remains excluded from many international sporting events, but that could soon change.