© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Northeast Report

Winter storm will mean messy commutes Wednesday night, Thursday morning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Snowfall in the Albany Pine Bush
Ian Pickus
/
WAMC
Snowfall in the Albany Pine Bush

Officials in New York state are warning of a messy drive home tonight and worse tomorrow morning, with most of upstate in line for up to a foot of snow or a mix of ice and sleet.

In the North Country, up to 18 inches of snow could fall in some areas, while local power outages tied to snow and ice accumulation are feared in the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and parts of the Hudson Valley.

Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

News
Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
See stories by Ian Pickus