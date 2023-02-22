Winter storm will mean messy commutes Wednesday night, Thursday morning

Officials in New York state are warning of a messy drive home tonight and worse tomorrow morning, with most of upstate in line for up to a foot of snow or a mix of ice and sleet.

In the North Country, up to 18 inches of snow could fall in some areas, while local power outages tied to snow and ice accumulation are feared in the Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and parts of the Hudson Valley.

Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus.

