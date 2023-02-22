© 2023
Parking fines help to feed those in need

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger (right) and City Council President Karen Paul (center) present a check to Feeding Chittenden officials

The city of Burlington is making a donation to a hunger advocacy program funded through parking fines.

This is the second year that Feeding Chittenden will receive nearly $40-thousand dollars from the city’s Fines for Food project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says in 2021 the city began a pilot in which half of all overdue parking ticket revenue received during the holiday season would go to Feeding Chittenden.

Last July, the city council approved a measure to continue the program through 2026.

Feeding Chittenden helps more than 12,000 people annually.

