Parking fines help to feed those in need
The city of Burlington is making a donation to a hunger advocacy program funded through parking fines.
This is the second year that Feeding Chittenden will receive nearly $40-thousand dollars from the city’s Fines for Food project.
Mayor Miro Weinberger says in 2021 the city began a pilot in which half of all overdue parking ticket revenue received during the holiday season would go to Feeding Chittenden.
Last July, the city council approved a measure to continue the program through 2026.
Feeding Chittenden helps more than 12,000 people annually.