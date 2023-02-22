Parking fines help to feed those in need

The city of Burlington is making a donation to a hunger advocacy program funded through parking fines.

This is the second year that Feeding Chittenden will receive nearly $40-thousand dollars from the city’s Fines for Food project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says in 2021 the city began a pilot in which half of all overdue parking ticket revenue received during the holiday season would go to Feeding Chittenden.

Last July, the city council approved a measure to continue the program through 2026.

Feeding Chittenden helps more than 12,000 people annually.