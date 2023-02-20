WAMC Sports Report 2/20/23: Team Giannis defeats Team Lebron 184-175 in NBA All-Star Game

Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron by the score of 184-175 in yesterday’s NBA All-Star Game to hand the league's all-time scoring champion his first loss as an All-Star Game captain. James had been a perfect 5 and 0 before the game changed formats to allow the two leading vote-getters to serve as captains and choose their own teams.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Saturday night in their first NHL Stadium Series outdoor game. Jesperi Kotkaniemi , Paul Stastny and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for Carolina, which completed a three-game season sweep of Washington. Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals, who lost their fourth straight. It marked their third straight without captain Alex Ovechkin, who is away after the death of his father. The game, which was held at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to North Carolina State’s college football team, drew a buzzing sellout crowd of nearly 57,000.

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is feeling great as the former batting champion looks to put an injured-marred 2022 behind him. LeMahieu was limited to 125 regular-season games and sat out the postseason because of a right toe injury. He has been working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa since December. LeMahieu said missing the playoffs, where the Yankees were swept in a four-game AL Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, was the worst feeling. The Yankees hold their first full-squad workout today.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in double overtime and under caution Sunday night in the longest running of “The Great American Race.” The two overtimes pushed the 65th running of the race to a record 212 laps — 12 laps beyond the scheduled distance.

Stenhouse’s win in a Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career. His only other victories came in 2017 — at Talladega and the summer race at Daytona. His race team is partially owned by former NBA player Brad Daugherty.

