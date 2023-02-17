© 2023
North Adams to hold WinterFest Saturday, replete with chowder fest, ice sculpting, free skate, and more

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published February 17, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
20220627_190915.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Downtown North Adams, Massachusetts.

Saturday is WinterFest in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey ran down the activities for the free seasonal celebration in downtown North Adams at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Running to 4 o'clock, we have a whole host of activities, including ice sculpturing, kids’ carnival, of course, the wonderful horses, a bonfire, some readings, and of course, our free skate at the skating rink from 2 to 4 p.m.," she said. "So please come down. We also have a craft fair, and we're bringing back the chowder fest.”

North Adams’ 2023 WinterFest kicks off at 9 a.m.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
