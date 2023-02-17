North Adams to hold WinterFest Saturday, replete with chowder fest, ice sculpting, free skate, and more

Mayor Jennifer Macksey ran down the activities for the free seasonal celebration in downtown North Adams at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“Running to 4 o'clock, we have a whole host of activities, including ice sculpturing, kids’ carnival, of course, the wonderful horses, a bonfire, some readings, and of course, our free skate at the skating rink from 2 to 4 p.m.," she said. "So please come down. We also have a craft fair, and we're bringing back the chowder fest.”

North Adams’ 2023 WinterFest kicks off at 9 a.m.