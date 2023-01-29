© 2023
6 Die, 3 hurt in Louisville bus-truck crash

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published January 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST
Louisville is a town in St. Lawrence County

Six people died and three others were injured in a crash involving an express bus and a freight truck in Upstate New York Saturday morning.

The National Traffic Safety Board will be sending a 6-member investigation team to St. Lawrence County according to a tweet the agency posted Sunday night. Six people died near the upstate town of Louisville when a large freight truck and a shuttle or mini bus carrying more than a dozen people collided Saturday morning near the U.S.-Canadian border.

The highway was closed between County Route 14 and Coles Creek Road for 11 hours Saturday as the New York State Police accident reconstruction team investigated the scene.

Authorities say road conditions were snow covered, with poor visibility. The box truck was said to be fully loaded at the time.

