Senator Peter Welch receives committee assignments

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST
Senator-Welch-Official-Photo.jpg
office of U.S. Senator Peter Welch
U.S. Senator Peter Welch - official photo

Vermont Senator Peter Welch has been appointed to serve on three committees.

Vermont’s junior Senator will serve on the Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees.

The first-term Democrat was elected in November after eight terms in the House. He says the assignments position him to “keep fighting for the things that matter to Vermonters” including rural development, agriculture and protecting democracy.

Welch was most recently assigned to the Intelligence, Oversight and Government Reform, and Energy and Commerce committees in the House.

Pat Bradley
