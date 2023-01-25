Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Paul is a 25-year-old from New Jersey and his victory makes him the first man from the United States to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Paul will face Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals. Djokovic and Rublev are scheduled to play Wednesday night. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Karen Khachanov meet in the other men’s semifinal Friday. Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette advanced to the semifinals with victories earlier Wednesday. The other women's semifinal is Victoria Azarenka against Elena Rybakina.

NBA

Julius Randle had 36 points and 13 rebounds, and his eighth 3-pointer snapped a tie with 2:07 left as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-103. Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his return from a three-game absence with a left groin strain. But he had his last three shots blocked and was slow to get up after falling to the ground in an effort to save the Cavaliers’ final possession. RJ Barrett added 16 points and Jalen Brunson had 14 for the Knicks, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Bam Adebayo had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including the jump shot that put Miami ahead to stay with 20.4 seconds remaining, and the Heat rallied from 14 down to beat the Boston Celtics 98-95 on Tuesday night. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Max Strus scored 13 and Victor Oladipo had 12 for the Heat. A 15-0 run in the fourth quarter lifted the Heat, who split the regular season series with the Celtics 2-2. Jayson Tatum finished with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics. Derrick White scored 23 for Boston, while Robert Williams III had 11 points.

LeBron James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 46 points, but the Los Angeles Clippers hit 19 3-pointers of their own on the way to a comfortable 133-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. James scored at least 40 points against the Clippers for the first time in his 20-year career, giving him a 40-point game against all 30 teams in the NBA. But the Lakers never caught up after falling behind by 23 points, and James spent the final minutes on the bench after the Clippers pulled away for their 10th consecutive victory over their arena co-tenants.

The New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson is expected to be out at least two more weeks following a re-evaluation of his right hamstring injury. The club says Williamson appears to be “healing as expected” from the Jan. 2 injury and “making good progress with his recovery.” But the team says he needs to continue strengthening his hamstring and gradually progress to more movement. Tuesday night’s home game against Denver was Williamson's 11th straight out of the lineup. Green also has ruled out Brandon Ingram against the Nuggets because of a large left toe injury that has now sidelined him for 29 straight games. But Green says the Pelicans are “definitely hopeful” that Ingram will return this week.

The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night. Not even the players themselves. The team captains — probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant — will make their picks in a live, televised pregame segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association announced the format change on Tuesday night.

NHL

Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and two assists as the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3. Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist, and Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, who snapped a nine-game losing streak in St. Louis dating back to Jan. 21, 2012. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which improved to 2-6-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. Ivan Barbashev, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who finished 3-4 on their longest homestand of the season. Jordan Binnington made 26 saves.

Dougie Hamilton scored late to tie the game and netted a power-play goal with 1:06 left in overtime to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. Ondrej Palat also scored and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves as the Devils improved to 7-0-1 in their last eight games. Vanecek has won a career best eight games in a row, becoming New Jersey’s first goalie to do that since Martin Brodeur in 2007-08. Ben Hutton and William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights. Rookie All-Star Logan Thompson had 35 saves for Vegas.

Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory. Following a faceoff in the offensive zone, Bergeron hopped on a loose puck in the slot and beat Samuel Montembeault with a wrist shot. Taylor Hall and David Krejci also scored for Boston in the first game of the season between the rivals. David Pastrnak had an empty-netter in the final minute and added three assists. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves to help the Bruins improve to 38-5-4. Kirby Dach scored twice for Montreal, and Montembeault made 25 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-3.

Kevin Fiala scored 1 minute, 9 seconds into overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo added one for the Kings. James van Riemsdyk, Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers.

Kris Letang scored his second goal of the game with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a 7-6 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Letang, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28 due to a lower-body injury, also added two assists for Pittsburgh. His power-play blast from above the left gave the Penguins just their fourth overtime victory of the season as Pittsburgh, currently in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, opened up a small bit of breathing room over the ninth-place Panthers. Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen each had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell and Drew O’Connor also scored for the Penguins. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice for Florida.

World Cup SKIING

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin has won a record 83rd World Cup race. Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short. Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark between men and women of 86 victories. Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s. Shiffrin says “I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings.” Shiffrin can quickly add to her record total in another giant slalom at Kronplatz on Wednesday.

MLB

Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame with five votes to spare above the 75% needed. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner appeared on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for 76.3%. He becomes the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position. First baseman Todd Helton was second with 281 votes for 72.2%, falling 11 votes short, and reliever Billy Wagner third with 265 for 68.1%. Rolen had a .281 batting average with 316 homers and 1,287 RBIs with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds from 1996-2012.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence. Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract on Dec. 4. Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger’s child and alleged he fathered two other children who were not hers. She posted photos of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were caused by Clevinger strangling her and throwing an iPad at her while she was pregnant.

NFL

Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. O’Brien spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama. Before that he was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, leading them to four playoff appearances before being fired in 2020 after an 0-4 start. He also served a four-year stint as a Patriots assistant in which he coached receivers and quarterbacks before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2011. He takes over an offense that regressed this season under play-caller Matt Patricia.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police say Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The Kansas City Chiefs could have paid Tyreek Hill handsomely and gone all-in on another championship run. Instead, they dealt him to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks and some financial flexibility. In doing so, they took a championship window that might have lasted a few years and extended it by several more. It was a difficult choice, though, and one their opponent in Sunday's AFC title game will soon face. The Bengals intend to pay quarterback Joe Burrow handsomely as soon as this offseason, and that will mean tough decisions on free agents such as Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III.