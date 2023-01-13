© 2023
Governor names new leaders to the Vermont Agency of Digital Services

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST
Vermont Agency of Digital Services Secretary Shawn Nailor (left) and Deputy Secretary Denise Reilly-Hughes

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is making two leadership appointments to the state’s Agency of Digital Services.

The governor appointed Shawn Nailor as secretary and chief information officer of the agency and Denise Reilly-Hughes to serve as deputy secretary.

Nailor began his career as an engineer with the Agency of Transportation and moved into information technology.

Reilly-Hughes has worked in the private sector for over 20 years and partnered with the state when it transitioned its data to the cloud.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Vermont Agency of Digital ServicesShawn NailorDenise Reilly-Hughes
Pat Bradley
