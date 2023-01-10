Pittsfield expands online permitting capabilities to include new array of licenses

Assistant city clerk Heather Brazeau says Pittsfielders seeking one-day alcohol, wine and malt, entertainment, and special auctioneer licenses can skip a trip to city hall and apply online.

“Each application is very detailed, and it has full sections for everything that needs attention," she explained to WAMC. "Once they file the application, the licensing board clerk Chris Hebert would then review it to be sure that nothing else is needed. The biggest benefit of applying online is that the event holders don't have to go to each department to have them sign off, which makes this so much more simple for them to have the events that they want.”

Special events require a permit 45 days in advance. Brazeau says with the new system, permit approval turnaround time should only be a day.