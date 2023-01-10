© 2023
Pittsfield expands online permitting capabilities to include new array of licenses

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 10, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST
A stone building with a colonnade sits below a grey sky amid snowdrifts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts has opened up its online permitting options to include four new licenses.

Assistant city clerk Heather Brazeau says Pittsfielders seeking one-day alcohol, wine and malt, entertainment, and special auctioneer licenses can skip a trip to city hall and apply online.

“Each application is very detailed, and it has full sections for everything that needs attention," she explained to WAMC. "Once they file the application, the licensing board clerk Chris Hebert would then review it to be sure that nothing else is needed. The biggest benefit of applying online is that the event holders don't have to go to each department to have them sign off, which makes this so much more simple for them to have the events that they want.”

Special events require a permit 45 days in advance. Brazeau says with the new system, permit approval turnaround time should only be a day.

