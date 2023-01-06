© 2023
State Police investigating incident at St. Albans correctional facility

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 6, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident at the St. Albans state prison that left one inmate with life-threatening injuries.

Police say two inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility were involved in an altercation on December 22nd.

At about 2 p.m. that day 55-year-old Jeffrey Hall and 21-year-old Mbyayenge Mafuta were in the same cell when an altercation is believed to have occurred.

Hall suffered serious injuries and as of Thursday he remained in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Mafuta was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

