News

Shugrue to be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST
Timothy Shugrue May 2022.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Timothy Shugrue.

Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue will be sworn in as Berkshire District Attorney Wednesday.

Shugrue ran against progressive Andrea Harrington in 2022’s Democratic primary as a tough on crime candidate in contrast to the reform platform that made Harrington the county’s the first female DA four years earlier. Despite local law enforcement reporting drops in crime over the past five years, Shugrue said it had grown unabated during Harrington’s tenure.

“I'm going to offer community support, doing programs, and at the same time, being tough on criminals, and also dealing correctly with people who may find themselves in a bad situation who have haven't had the resources or the availability to get services," he told WAMC. "I don't believe in just dismissing cases. If I'm going to have somebody who comes in that may have got themselves in trouble, there's diversion programs we can use within the system that gets people both mental health counseling, addiction counseling, all sorts of issues. Make people earn that dismissal.”

Shugrue will be sworn in in Berkshire Superior Court at 3 p.m.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
