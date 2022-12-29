WAMC Sports Report: Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks

In the NBA, Brooklyn squeaked by Atlanta 108-107.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCONN beat Villanova 74-66

Virginia defeated UAlbany 66-46.

NHL

Boston beat New Jersey 3-1.

Detroit defeated Pittsburgh in overtime 5-4.

Tampa Bay over Montreal 4-1.

NFL

Dallas at Tennessee at 8:15 p.m.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa’s status for the rest of the season isn’t known, and the Dolphins are preparing for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter. The NFL and the players association have launched a joint review of the application of the concussion protocol.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games at quarterback in place of Derek Carr. McDaniels cited the struggles of the offense over the past month as the reason for the switch. McDaniels also said defensive lineman Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman were placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones has an elbow injury and Perryman a shoulder injury. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

MLB

The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber have agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was pending a successful physical. It also includes an $11 million club option and various performance bonuses and escalators. The 36-year-old Kluber had a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this year.

A Dominican court has convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz. Ortiz was shot in the back at close range while at a bar with friends in Santo Domingo. The court said Tuesday that two men, including the alleged shooter were given 30-year sentences. Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. American private investigators hired by Ortiz concluded that the Hall of Fame slugger was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him. Dominican authorities, however, believe the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin, who was sitting at the same table.

The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract. That's according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Marlins hadn't announced the signing. The deal is contingent on Segura completing a physical. Segura is a two-time All-Star. He played for Philadelphia this season, helping the Phillies reach the World Series. He's also been with Milwaukee, Seattle, Arizona and the Los Angeles Angels over his 11 seasons.

SOCCER

One of Pelé’s daughters says she and her family are enduring moments of sadness and despair as the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great’s hospitalization nears one month. The three-time World Cup winner’s cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently said he’s under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” Pelé was admitted to the Sao Paulo facility on Nov. 29. The hospital hasn’t published any updates in the past week. Kely Nascimento says on social media “These moments are hard to explain. Sometimes it is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories.”

AP female athlete of year

A change of scenery worked out just fine for Katie Ledecky. The American swimming star shifted coasts and coaches after last summer’s Tokyo Olympics. The cross-country move led to another stellar performance at the world championships and a pair of short-course world records. Now, Ledecky has been selected as The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the second time. She first won the award in 2017. This time, Ledecky edged out American track star Sydney McLaughlin by getting the nod based on a first-place votes tiebreaker. Basketball standout A’ja Wilson finished third in the balloting.