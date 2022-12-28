WAMC Sports Report: Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks. Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with a second remaining. The first 60-point game in Dallas history also was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history.

Elsewhere, Boston beat Houston 126-102.

Washington defeated Philadelphia 116-111.

NHL

The NY Islanders crushed the Penguins 5-1.

Washington downed the NY Rangers 4-0.

Ottawa beat Boston in a shootout 3-2.

Toronto beat St. Louis in overtime 5-4.

NFL

Even though he’s still playing great football, it looks as if J.J. Watt is ready to call it a career. The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and family on social media while writing: “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.” Watt and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son. The 33-year-old Watt was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans.

New Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner put his stamp on the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, several months after his family spent $4.65 billion for the NFL franchise. Penner made it clear that he is leading the search for Nathaniel Hackett's replacement and the new head coach will report directly to him and not to GM George Paton. Penner said he's confident in Paton despite a series of moves that have backfired. The Broncos aren't limiting their head coaching search to experienced head coaches even though their past three hires were first-time head coaches who didn't pan out.

MLB

The Texas Rangers have added another proven veteran to their revamped starting rotation. Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract that includes a vesting option player option for the 2025 season. The team announced the deal after the right-hander completed a physical exam in Texas. Eovaldi’s addition comes only 3 1/2 weeks after Texas signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency. Eovaldi has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons, the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 in 20 starts in 2022

The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. Tennis Australia confirmed that the 35-year-old Serb arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday night. Djokovic will open his 2023 campaign in Adelaide as he prepares for a shot at a 10th Australian Open title. The 21-time major winner has been granted a visa by the Australian government and is listed to play at the Adelaide International which starts Sunday. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 16-29 in Melbourne.

GOLF

The year in golf isn't entirely filled with acrimony caused by the arrival of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. There were plenty of moments beyond the scorecard. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson writes his annual “Tales from the Tour.” There's a curious trend in Japan on a first name of several golfers that sounds a lot like “Tiger.” Cameron Young thought he had winning figured out until another Cameron came along. And if anyone wants to know what the wife and caddie of Steve Stricker is thinking as she's on the bag, their teenage daughter might have found the answer.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Braelon Allen ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin withstood Oklahoma State’s second-half push in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for a 24-17 victory Tuesday night. The Badgers (7-6) dominated the first half with stifling defense, building a 17-point lead as new coach Luke Fickell stalked the sideline and interim coach Jim Leonhard called the shots. Wisconsin got stuck in the slippery turf at Chase Field in the second half, unable to generate much of anything on offense while the Cowboys (7-6) found a rhythm when they had the ball. Cedrick Dort ended Oklahoma State’s momentum by intercepting Garret Rangel’s pass with three minutes left, preserving the Badgers’ eighth win in their past nine bowl games.