Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

December 5, 2022
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses calls by former President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen amid multiple investigations business dealings and handling of top secret documents. Dr. Chartock also previews Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election, weighs in on changes to Democratic presidential primary process and speaks about a U.S. Supreme Court case that features a clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
