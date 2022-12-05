Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses calls by former President Donald Trump for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen amid multiple investigations business dealings and handling of top secret documents. Dr. Chartock also previews Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election, weighs in on changes to Democratic presidential primary process and speaks about a U.S. Supreme Court case that features a clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights.